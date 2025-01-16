Comer requests Trump DOJ prosecute James Biden for making 'false statements' during impeachment inquiry

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is requesting President-elect Trump’s Justice Department investigate and prosecute President Biden’s brother, James Biden, for allegedly making false statements to Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter that Comer, R-Ky., sent to Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, encouraging the DOJ to "hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden."

House Republicans in June sent criminal referrals for James Biden and Hunter Biden to the Justice Department recommending they be charged with making false statements to Congress about "key aspects" of the impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Specifically, Comer at the time said the alleged false statements implicated President Biden’s "knowledge and role in his family’s influence-peddling schemes" and that they appeared "to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry."

Comer, along with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways & Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., led the impeachment inquiry into President Biden and found that he engaged in "impeachable conduct," "abused his office" and "defrauded the United States to enrich his family."

Comer, in his letter to Bondi this week, pointed to Biden’s "full and unconditional pardon" for his son, Hunter Biden.

"President Biden’s latest scheme to cover his family’s grift cements his legacy as leading the most corrupt political family to attain the presidency in American history," Comer wrote to Bondi. "But it also appears incomplete. President Biden has displayed to the American people that his son is beyond accountability in a court of law for his crimes."

But Comer said he wanted to "remind incoming Department of Justice leadership of Hunter Biden’s main accomplice in his influence peddling schemes (aside from Joe Biden himself), whom the House Committees on Oversight, the Judiciary, and Ways and Means previously identified to Attorney General Merrick Garland as having misled Congress regarding Joe Biden’s participation in his family’s influence peddling and deserving of prosecution under federal law: James Biden, the President’s younger brother."

Comer reminded Bondi that he and House Republicans referred James Biden to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, saying the president’s brother "made materially false statements to the Oversight and Judiciary Committees."

"The nature of both his and Hunter Biden’s false statements is not lost on the Committees: every instance implicates Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling," Comer wrote. "James Biden’s denial of Joe Biden’s meeting with James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter Biden’s business associate for a Chinese transaction, Tony Bobulinski — despite evidence being placed in front of him and being given multiple opportunities to amend his response — appears to be a clumsy attempt to protect Joe Biden from the reality that Joe Biden has indeed met with his family’s business associates."

Comer and House Republicans in June said James Biden "stated unequivocally during his transcribed interview that Joe Biden did not meet with Mr. Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of James and Hunter Biden, in 2017 while pursuing a deal with a Chinese entity, CEFC China Energy."

"Specifically, James Biden stated he did not attend a meeting with Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Tony Bobulinski on May 2, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel," Comer, Jordan and Smith said in their criminal referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland last year. "These statements were contradicted not only by Mr. Bobulinski, but Hunter Biden."

They also noted that Bobulinski "produced text messages that establish the events leading up to and immediately following his meeting with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017."

In his letter to Bondi, Comer blasted President Biden, claiming he obstructed the committee’s impeachment inquiry and that in itself was "impeachable conduct."

"The legacy President Biden leaves behind is having led the most dishonest and corrupt administration in American history," Comer wrote.

Biden, last month, made the decision to grant his son a "Full and Unconditional Pardon" covering nearly 11 years of conduct, including conduct related to both convictions Special Counsel David Weiss obtained.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony firearm offenses stemming from Weiss’ investigation. The first son was also charged with federal tax crimes regarding the failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes. Before his trial, Hunter Biden entered a surprise guilty plea.

Weiss released his highly anticipated report on his yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden last week and blasted Biden for having "unfairly" maligned Justice Department public servants and casting doubt on the U.S. justice system with "wrong" claims that his probe was political.

"President Biden repeatedly told—or used White House personnel to tell—the American people he would not pardon his son. That was a lie," Comer wrote to Bondi. "President Biden continues to lie, now falsely claiming ‘[n]o reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.’"

Comer added, "Though President Biden’s saccharine (and wholly ironic) rantings of political persecution and weaponized prosecution of Hunter Biden are specious, they are inapplicable to the non-prosecution of his brother, James Biden, who has lied to the United States Congress and has faced no accountability to date."

"I write to encourage the Department under your leadership to hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden," Comer continued. "No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name."