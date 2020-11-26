Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado Gov. Polis is in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

The governor said he was tested Wednesday night, with results coming back negative

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Colorado restaurant owner on new coronavirus restrictions: 'We need help' nowVideo

Colorado restaurant owner on new coronavirus restrictions: 'We need help' now

Denver restaurant owner Bobby Stuckey tells 'America's Newsroom' that 'we are all hanging on by a thread' in Colorado.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has entered quarantine after learning Wednesday he was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

"This evening, I learned that I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19," Polis wrote on Twitter. 

The governor said he was tested Wednesday night, with results coming back negative. 

DENVER MAYOR ISSUES APOLOGY FOR TRAVELING OVER THANKSGIVING, IGNORING HIS OWN WARNINGS

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state's response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state's response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health authorities, Polis will be closely monitored and will be "re-tested in the coming days," his office wrote in a statement. 

The announcement comes after the governor held a briefing Tuesday to encourage Coloradans to celebrate Thanksgiving safely, amid a rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

During the briefing, Polis said 1-in-41 Coloradans were contagious with COVID-19, according to FOX 21 News Colorado, of Colorado Springs.

REP. -ELECT LAUREN BOEBERT PLANS THANKSGIVING 'FUNERAL' FOR DEAD TURKEY IN DEFIANCE OF COLORADO GUIDELINES

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported 3,503 new cases on Wednesday and 4,150 on Tuesday.

Prior to his potential exposure to the virus, Polis said he had chosen to cancel his holiday plans to "set example as governor,” despite not having seen his parents in nine months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s a time for every Coloradan, and that includes county elected officials, to really ask themselves: are you on the side of the virus, or are you on the side of Colorado?” he added.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election