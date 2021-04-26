Colion Noir tells 'Tucker Carlson Today' 'I will not comply' with Dems' gun ban, cites landmark Heller verdict

Attorney and Second Amendment activist Colion Noir said on Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today" that a recent Supreme Court ruling gives him the ability to declare "I will not comply" with unconstitutional gun laws being forwarded by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.

Biden and the Left seek a blanket ban on so-called "assault weapons" -- something that was initially brought to fruition in the 1990s by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., under President Clinton. That 10-year ban was not renewed by Congress during the second Bush administration.

This year, Feinstein -- along with Rep. David N. Cicilline of Rhode Island -- again has introduced a ban bill.

Noir, sporting a hat that read "I will not comply," told Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" that a ban on so-called "assault weapons" is illegitimate.

Appearing to channel the nation's first U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall -- who notably said "a law repugnant to the Constitution is void" -- Noir replied bluntly: "are we expected to comply with unconstitutional laws in this country? We’re not."

"We already had the Supreme Court which decided in Heller that we do have a right to own firearms in this country, and AR-15 is one of those. It’s one of the most popular rifles in this country, it is in common use," said Noir.

In the landmark 2008 Supreme Court case, District of Columbia v. Heller, plaintiff Dick Heller testified he was able to carry a gun inside government buildings in his capacity as part of law enforcement, but unable to have one at his home in the District.

Heller had attempted to register a handgun in 2003 but was denied, according to The Washingtonian. Citing that as legal "harm," he pursued the case ultimately to the high bench.

"As a result of [D.C. v. Heller], if you're going to pass an assault weapons ban which is in direct contrast to what the Second Amendment says, what our Supreme Court has said, I’m not going to comply with unconstitutional laws," Noir told host Tucker Carlson.

"I’m just not going to do that. Especially when it comes to utilizing the one gun that I think is in the best position to protect myself."

The AR-15 is one of the most popular rifles for civilian ownership. That firearm, along with many other firearms, would be subject to the Feinstein-Cicilline ban. Feinstein has been joined by 34 other Senate Democrats in her legislation, while Cicilline is shepherding a companion bill in the House.

"We’re now seeing a rise in domestic terrorism, and military-style assault weapons are increasingly becoming the guns of choice for these dangerous groups," Feinstein claimed in a March statement.

More than 60 House Democrats also wrote a letter to Biden earlier this year demanding action on gun bans:

"It is outrageous that we allow this weapon of war in our neighborhoods. How many lives could be saved by taking these guns off our streets? We’ve waited too long," said Rep. Theodore Deutch, D-Fla. -- one of the signatories and a lawmaker whose district was home to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

On the Fox Nation program, Noir added that the relationship between a civilian and his government should be one of "respect and negotiation" rather than "tyranny or oppression."

"I think the gun does a lot to serve as a stopgap between the attempt of tyranny than the inevitable oppression that could happen," he said. "I think a lot people think [that] is an antiquated thought process that I don’t necessarily believe."

Noir said many on the Left have a massive flaw in their logic when they talk about gun bans, coupled with defunding law enforcement:

"[You are saying] that we should defund them or they shouldn’t be there. But then at the same time, you’re telling me I shouldn’t have a firearm to protect myself in the event that they are not there. So what would you have me do? Just be a victim," he said.

"So at that point, it begs the question, what is the ultimate goal, and I think a lot of it really is in the word gun control, which is control. I think the overall goal is control."

"You can control a population of people that don’t have the means to defend themselves."

