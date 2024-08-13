Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE

Chris Murphy's Republican challenger revealed after contentious Connecticut Senate GOP primary

Connecticut hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate in decades

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Mother of slain Connecticut police officer admonishes city officials for not flying 'thin blue line' flag: 'Disheartening' Video

Mother of slain Connecticut police officer admonishes city officials for not flying 'thin blue line' flag: 'Disheartening'

Debbie Garten, the mother of Deputy Robert "Bobby" Garten, who was killed in the line of duty in September 2023, spoke during a Wethersfield Town Council. (Video: Weathersfield Town Council)

Military veteran Matthew Corey has won the Republican primary to face Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy in the fall.

Corey, who owns a bar in Hartford, Connecticut, was runner-up in the state GOP’s nominating convention in May. He previously lost to Murphy in 2018.

He defeated insurance agent and small-town official Gerry Smith, who was favored by the Connecticut Republican Party. 

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKING IN THE 2024 ELECTION

Democrat Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy

Sen. Chris Murphy attends the Warsaw Security Forum in 2022. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Smith managed to outraise Corey during the primary cycle, with the latter bringing in just over $30,000 in individual contributions compared to Smith’s roughly $62,000 haul, according to campaign finance data.

But Smith ended the primary cycle with less cash on hand than Corey did – roughly $4,200 compared to $32,000.

The primary winner now faces an uphill climb to the U.S. Senate, however – Connecticut has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1982, according to the CT Mirror

CONNECTICUT POLICE OFFICERS' FUNERAL DRAWS THOUSANDS TO STADIUM FOR HEARTWRENCHING CEREMONY

flowers placed at sandy hook after the shooting

Murphy represented Newtown, Connecticut, when the Sandy Hook shooting took place. (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

President Biden won the state by roughly 20 points in 2020 over former President Trump, and there’s not a single Republican in its seven-member congressional delegation.

Murphy’s war chest is also significantly larger than his opponent’s, having brought in nearly $13 million in individual contributions in this election cycle. 

He is also heading into the general election with $9.7 million in cash on hand.

BRISTOL, CONNECTICUT POLICE AMBUSH SUSPECT WAS FACEBOOK FRIENDS WITH OFFICER HE'S ACCUSED OF KILLING

Chuck Schumer

Murphy's expected victory will be a welcoming win for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he seeks to hold his majority. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Democratic senator came to national attention as the congressman representing Newtown in 2012 when the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy is seeking a third term in the Senate, having been first elected in 2012.

While he’s the runaway favorite to win his seat again, the victory is nevertheless welcome padding for Democrats as they face the prospect of losing their razor-thin Senate majority.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics