Chinese embassy sends threatening letter to Congress over Taiwan meeting, warns it ‘will not sit idly by’

The Chinese Embassy wrote a threatening email to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other members of Congress planning to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.

Tsai has already met with U.S. senators and is scheduled to speak with McCarthy this week as well, echoing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last year. Li Xiang, the embassy's liaison to Congress, wrote a nearly four-page email warning members of vague consequences.

"I have to point out that China will not sit idly by in the face of a blatant provocation and will most likely take necessary and resolute actions in response to the unwanted situation. Let's work together to prevent such a thing from happening," Li wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by PunchBowl News.

"Former Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last year triggered a serious crisis in the China-U.S. relationship, and the lessons should be learned" Li continued.

Tsai arrived in New York City last week and delivered a speech to fellow Taiwanese in New York. Tsai thanked the United States for its security assistance and urged Taiwanese unity. "The safer Taiwan is, the safer the world will be," she said, pledging that Taiwan would work with its democratic partners to remain on the path of democracy.

China sent a specific warning to McCarthy on Tuesday regarding the pair's potential meeting, alleging it would break the "One China" policy.

"If Speaker McCarthy ignores the international community’s broad support for the one-China principle, refuses to draw lessons from others’ mistakes, and insists on playing the 'Taiwan card,' it will undoubtedly further damage China-US relations, and even strengthen the strong determination of the Chinese people to unite and fight for national reunification," a spokesperson for China's consulate in Los Angeles wrote.

The "One China" policy, adopted by the U.S. and other countries, stipulates that the government of Beijing is the sole legitimate government of China.

China reacted to Pelosi's meeting with Tsai with weeks-long military drills. China's navy and air force deployed surrounding the island in an apparent simulation of an invasion.