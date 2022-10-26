Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes city ordinance giving herself a raise

Mayor Lightfoot's raise would adjust her salary for inflation and be capped at 5%

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Lori Lightfoot is ‘as tone deaf as her singing’: Raymond Lopez Video

Lori Lightfoot is ‘as tone deaf as her singing’: Raymond Lopez

Chicago alderman Raymond Lopez calls out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for karaoke TikTok amid rising crime.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday proposed an ordinance giving the office of the mayor an annual inflation raise capped at 5%.

Lightfoot currently takes in an annual salary of $209,915, a sum that would rise to $216,210 as of May 22, 2023, according to the ordinance. The proposal would allow the mayor's salary to increase up to 5% each year, with a stipulation that the mayor could opt out of the raise.

The proposed raise comes as Lightfoot has faced a stream of heated criticism for her handling of violent crime in her city, which has increased 37% compared to 2021.

The number of motor vehicle thefts so far in 2022 is up 74% compared to the same period in 2021.

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT SLAMS TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AS A 'MAN WITHOUT ANY MORALS' AFTER SENDING MIGRANT BUSES

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has faced a stream of heated criticism for her handling of violent crime in her city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has faced a stream of heated criticism for her handling of violent crime in her city. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The rising crime and homelessness has led several major companies to flee the Windy City. Tyson Foods announced its departure from Chicago on Oct. 10. The company is headed to Arkansas instead.

TEXAS SENDS BUSES OF MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO FOR FIRST TIME, DROPPED OFF AT TRAIN STATION

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski also took a shot at the city during a speech in September.

"We have violent crime that's happening in our restaurants... we're seeing homelessness issues in our restaurants. We're having drug overdoses that are happening in our restaurants," Kempczinski said at the time. "So we see in our restaurants, every single day, what's happening in society at large."

Chicago police officers guard a crime scene after a shooting at the CTA Red Line station at 79th Street on Aug. 8, 2022.

Chicago police officers guard a crime scene after a shooting at the CTA Red Line station at 79th Street on Aug. 8, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Mayor Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics.

Anders worked as a White House correspondent for the Daily Caller before joining Fox News Digital in 2022. There, he covered the opening months of former President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout of the 2020 election.

Since joining Fox, he has covered national politics extensively, including the 2022 midterm elections and President Biden's efforts to counter global adversaries like Russia and China.

Anders also covers major breaking news events, such as the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics