Chicago Mayor concludes council-demanded probe of city police’s role during recent ICE raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has concluded his internal investigation into Chicago police presence at a June 4 ICE operation that led to an uproar within the all-Democratic city council, the city’s ABC affiliate reported Wednesday.

The probe was led by Deputy Mayor for Immigrant-Migrant-Refugee Rights Beatriz Ponce de Leon.

The mayor’s office released several recommendations, including further empowerment of COPA, the "Civilian Office of Police Accountability," to probe whether Chicago’s "Welcoming City Ordinance" – which critics consider a sanctuary city policy – was violated.

The ordinance ensures city services are provided to citizens and illegal immigrants, and prohibits notification of detentions in recognition of and cooperation with ICE.

CHICAGO MAYOR CALLS ICE RAIDS ‘TERRORISM,’ SAYS TRUMP'S AMERICA APPEARS AS IF ‘THE CONFEDERACY WOULD HAVE WON’

Another finding was that Chicago police should be required to conduct their own internal review, according to multiple reports.

Police said they had arrived on scene in the South Loop on June 4 in response to 911 calls regarding a protest against ICE operations – and that they had simply acted in a capacity to ensure public safety.

Ten people who had gone to a federal office for routine immigration check-ins were detained by the feds that day, according to the Chicago-Sun Times.

Several aldermen also showed up after reports of the sudden detentions.

CHICAGO MAYOR CALLS DOGE ‘ACT OF WAR,’ COMPARES SECOND TRUMP TERM TO THIRD REICH

"We saw a number of community residents, family members and neighbors eagerly awaiting to find out the status of their family members who had been detained at this facility," Ald. Anthony Quezada told the paper.

However, ICE told the ABC affiliate at the time that all those detained were subject to "executable final orders of removal" issued by immigration judges and had failed to comply.

Three aldermen, including Quezada, reportedly sat on the ground and blocked an ICE van from egress during the chaos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson has come under fire from several corners over his leadership of the Windy City, including on the subject of illegal immigration.

The Wall Street Journal recently dubbed him "America's Worst Mayor," and he has often sparred with the Trump administration.

During a recent press conference, Johnson characterized President Donald Trump as a neoconfederate and a dictator, and suggested he is a racist.