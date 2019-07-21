Cheney says 'send her back' chants were 'inappropriate,' but weren't about Omar's race or gender

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., decried on Sunday the “send her back” chants directed at freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., at a rally for President Trump last week as “inappropriate,” but denied that the chants were in response to Omar’s race or gender.

“You’ve heard him say the chant was inappropriate,” Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said of Trump during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We’ve all said the chant was inappropriate, but I think the news media really wants to make this about race.”

Cheney added: “This isn’t about race. It’s not about gender. It’s not about religion.”

HILLARY CLINTON ATTACKS TRUMP OVER TWEET AIMED AT PROGRESSIVE CONGRESSWOMEN

Cheney went on to slam Democrats for pushing “policies that are dangerous for this nation.”

"These members of the House of Representatives — it’s not just these four — fundamentally believe in policies that are dangerous for this nation, and as Republicans we’re going to fight against those," she said.

Trump on Thursday chided his supporters who chanted "send her back" when he questioned the loyalty of Omar, but seemed to do a reverse the next day when he called the rally-goers “patriots.”

"Those are incredible people. They are incredible patriots. But I'm unhappy when a congresswoman goes and says, 'I'm going to be the president's nightmare,” he said.

AOC ACCUSES CONGRESS OF USING WOMEN, MINORITIES AS 'BARGAINING CHIPS' WHO HAVE BEEN 'AUCTIONED OFF' FOR DECADES

It was another dizzying twist in a saga sparked by the president's tweets about Omar, who moved from Somalia as a child, and her colleagues, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

The moment took an ugly turn at the rally when the crowd's "send her back" shouts resounded for 13 seconds as Trump paused in his speech and surveyed the scene, taking in the uproar. The next day he claimed he did not approve of the chant and tried to stop it.

But on Friday, he made clear he was not disavowing the chant and again laced into Omar, the target of the chant.

"You can't talk that way about our country. Not when I'm president," Trump said. "These women have said horrible things about our country and the people of our country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also tweeted that it was "amazing how the Fake News Media became 'crazed' over the chant 'send her back' by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen."

Omar was defiant after the rally, telling reporters at the Capitol that she believes the president is a "fascist" and casting the confrontation as a fight over "what this country truly should be."

"We are going to continue to be a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us. We are not deterred. We are not frightened," she told a cheering crowd that greeted her like a local hero at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as she returned from Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.