CDC to release revised guidance reducing COVID-19 quarantine time from 14 days to 7-10

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release revised guidance on quarantine time for those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus from 14 days to 7 days, for those who have received a negative test, and 10 days for those who have not been tested, Fox News has learned.

Fox News obtained an internal CDC document on Tuesday which outlined the proposed changes. A source told Fox News that the changes have been discussed with and approved by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The CDC is expected to release the revised guidance on Wednesday, a source told Fox News.

“Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they have the virus,” the document states. “CDC and other scientists have explored changing the current recommendation to quarantine for 14 days.”

“Reducing the length of quarantine may increase compliance by reducing economic hardship,” the document continues. “In addition, the reduction in time will lessen stress on the public health system, especially when new infections are rapidly rising.”

The document states that “based on local resources, quarantine can end on Day 7 after receiving a negative test result” or on “Day 10 without testing.”

“After stopping quarantine, you should: watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure; if you have symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact your local public health authority or healthcare provider; wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from others, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the document states.

The document adds, however, that the CDC “continues to recommend quarantine for 14 days to more completely reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.”

“CDC recognizes that any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of spreading the virus,” the document states. “These recommendations are based on what we know now.”

The document added that: “CDC will continue to evaluate new information and update recommendations as needed.”