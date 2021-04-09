Cartels send family units to border to tie up US authorities: Jaeson Jones

Mexican drug cartels are sending family units to the border to "tie up" U.S. authorities, retired Texas Public Safety Captain Jaeson Jones told "America Reports" Friday.

JAESON JONES: The cartel, by design and tactics they use, will send those family units directly to Border Patrol in order to tie up resources. And this is where it gets really important because the single males and single females if you notice, you won't see those in those family units. And that's because the cartels are then smuggling up the river and downriver.

So this is why you see in Texas specifically those gunboats, the Texas Department of Public Safety, many other state agencies coming to help CBP at the border. And this is where I get very frustrated with other federal agencies. Where is the FBI director right now? Where is the Department of Justice, the DEA administrator and many other federal agencies to stand up in front of the American people and say, we see what's happening, we are also going to provide air assets and different special response teams to help CBP as we're dealing with this in time in crisis? Because Texas is doing a great job with the response that you're seeing and what we've been doing going back to 2014.

But what about New Mexico, Arizona, and California? They don't have the resources that Texas does to be able to respond. And this is where these federal agencies need to be standing and be transparent with the data and what they're seeing and help. I will tell you right now, aircraft is a huge asset, helicopters. The cartels will tell you ... it's the one thing in the sectors they can't outrun or get away from. And air assets are readily available. And I just don't understand why the lack of collaboration is happening from these other federal agencies.

