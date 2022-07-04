Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Capitol July 4th concert resumes with in-person crowds after two years

The Capitol's popular July 4th event took a two-year hiatus from in-person crowds due to COVID-19

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The annual Independence Day concert in the nation's capital, dubbed "A Capitol Fourth," is slated to allow in-person crowds for the first time in two years.

While July 4th has been celebrated at the Capitol and the White House for decades, usually with a fireworks display and other festivities, including a concert with popular performers, several of the annual events took a two-year hiatus from in-person crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JULY 4TH PHOTO FEATURE: THESE PICTURES OVER THE YEARS HONOR AND CELEBRATE AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE

In this image released July 2; "Empress of Soul" and seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight performs from Washington D.C., for A Capitol Fourth which airs on Sunday, July 4th on PBS.

In this image released July 2; "Empress of Soul" and seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight performs from Washington D.C., for A Capitol Fourth which airs on Sunday, July 4th on PBS.

Performers at Monday's concert on the west front of the Capitol include Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Emily Bear, Jack Everly, Chita Rivera, Rachel Platten and Keb' Mo'.

4TH OF JULY: WHAT IS IT AND WHY DO WE CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY WITH FIREWORKS?

In addition, performances from The National Symphony Orchestra, the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets are expected.

Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event, which has been televised for more than 40 years, is being hosted by American country music artist Mickey Guyton.

The concert is slated to begin around 8 p.m. ET, and will be televised on several PBS platforms.

Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics