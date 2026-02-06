Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Top teachers' union under fire, anti-ICE agitator network exposed

DECISION TIME: Top teachers union under fire as lawmakers push to strip its unique federal charter
SECRETS EXPOSED: Minneapolis teachers union chief admits elected officials in anti-ICE Signal chats
‘POLITICAL SCHEMING’: Rhode Island activist slams adult-run nonprofit that promoted 'student-led' anti-ICE school walkout
SIGN UP TO GET THE CAMPUS RADICALS NEWSLETTER
STAFF TURMOIL: Notre Dame hire of abortion advocate to lead center causes staff to cut ties with university
TAKING A STAND: Elementary teacher takes on state union over parental rights ballot measure
PRAYERS UP: Leaders of desecrated Catholic school urge prayer for perpetrators after Mary statue, tabernacle destroyed
LEGAL TROUBLE: Temple University student who 'assisted Don Lemon' charged in federal church-storming case
CLASSROOM MISCONDUCT: First-grade teacher flips American flag upside down in San Diego classroom, sparks investigation
SOUNDING THE ALARM: Education experts warn Mamdani plan could gut NYC gifted programs, hurt low-income students
BIG MOVE: Education advocates praise Texas A&M decision to wind down Women’s and Gender Studies certificate
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: Teachers union president calls Trump a ‘dictator’ on unearthed call with Antifa-linked group