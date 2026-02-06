Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Top teachers' union under fire, anti-ICE agitator network exposed

Top teachers' union could lose its federal charter, anti-ICE agitators identified as teachers, Mamdani's education plan sparks outrage

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEA president becky pringle speaking at protest event

The president of the largest teachers union in the U.S. is set to speak at a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday titled "Roadmap to Political Revolution," hosted by the Sunrise Movement. (Getty Images)

DECISION TIME: Top teachers union under fire as lawmakers push to strip its unique federal charter 

SECRETS EXPOSED: Minneapolis teachers union chief admits elected officials in anti-ICE Signal chats

‘POLITICAL SCHEMING’: Rhode Island activist slams adult-run nonprofit that promoted 'student-led' anti-ICE school walkout

Protesters face off with Minneapolis police officers in Minneapolis, Minn.

Protesters, using whistles to alert neighborhoods to ICE activity, face off with Minneapolis police officers in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 24, 2026.  (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

STAFF TURMOIL: Notre Dame hire of abortion advocate to lead center causes staff to cut ties with university

TAKING A STAND: Elementary teacher takes on state union over parental rights ballot measure

PRAYERS UP: Leaders of desecrated Catholic school urge prayer for perpetrators after Mary statue, tabernacle destroyed

LEGAL TROUBLE: Temple University student who 'assisted Don Lemon' charged in federal church-storming case

Don Lemon speaks outside LA courthouse

Don Lemon speaks to the media after a hearing at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

CLASSROOM MISCONDUCT: First-grade teacher flips American flag upside down in San Diego classroom, sparks investigation

SOUNDING THE ALARM: Education experts warn Mamdani plan could gut NYC gifted programs, hurt low-income students

BIG MOVE: Education advocates praise Texas A&M decision to wind down Women’s and Gender Studies certificate

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: Teachers union president calls Trump a ‘dictator’ on unearthed call with Antifa-linked group

This article was written by Fox News staff.

