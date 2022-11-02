Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom
California's Newsom says Dems getting 'destroyed' on messaging: 'We’re going to have to do better'

Newsom has run ads in Texas and Florida in recent months elevating his national profile and fueling speculation about possible presidential ambitions

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Watters: Newsom can't blame anyone but himself for Paul Pelosi attack Video

Watters: Newsom can't blame anyone but himself for Paul Pelosi attack

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's call to tone down political rhetoric following an attack on Paul Pelosi on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom admonished his party in a recent interview for their failure to offer Americans a compelling narrative to counter Republicans with less than a week to go before the November midterms. 

"We’re getting crushed on narrative," Newsom told CBS News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett in an interview that aired Wednesday. "We’re going to have to do better in terms of getting on the offense and stop being on the damn defense." 

FILE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on October 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

FILE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on October 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom conceded that the political environment ahead of next week’s midterms feels like a red wave.

"I’m not paid to say that. I’m paid to say, ‘fate and feel.’ I mean, I get it. Look, I mean I could be the cheerleader. I’m also pragmatic. You feel it," Newsom said. 

JOE ROGAN PREDICTS REPUBLICAN RED WAVE IN 2022 MIDTERMS

It was not the first time Newsom has criticized his own party on messaging. In September, he called for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy, saying it was "getting crushed" by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans "dominate with illusion."  

Law-abiding citizens are paying the price for Democrats’ policies: Yesli Vega Video

Widely expected to cruise to a second term as governor, Newsom has focused much of his efforts on campaigning for embattled Democrats. He’s also run ads in Texas and Florida, elevating his national profile and fueling speculation about presidential ambitions – something he has repeatedly denied. 

Asked by Garrett to rule out any presidential run, Newsom insisted it was not in his ambition. 

"It’s not the direction I’m leaning into," Newsom said. "It’s not the moment."

