Joe Rogan predicts Republican red wave in 2022 midterms: ‘Like the elevator doors opening up in The Shining’

Popular podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan predicted massive success for the Republican Party in the 2022 midterm elections. His comments came during an episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" that was released Saturday and featured a conversation with comedian Bridget Phetasy.

"The red wave that's coming is going to be like the elevator doors in ‘The Shining’," Rogan said, citing the 1980 horror movie based on a Stephen King novel.

"That's what I think. I think people are just like ‘what the f**k are you saying?’" he continued.

SUPPLIER WARNS AMERICANS TO BRACE FOR FUEL SHORTAGE, HIGHER PRICES: ‘SOME CITIES MIGHT RUN DRY FOR DAYS’

"They're making Republicans," he said.

"I don't know how they're doing it," Phetasy responded. "I had a family member who is a boomer and a die hard liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for DeSantis," she continued.

"And I'm like, how did you lose this person? How did you lose this person? This is a like go to the ballot and vote blue no matter what and you've lost even the boomers," she said.

VOX REPORTER MOCKED FOR SAYING ‘VERY BAD’ CONSTITUTION SHOULD BE REPLACED: ‘VERY SMART MAN’

Republicans are gaining momentum in the final days before the November 8th election, and even liberal media outlets have acknowledged that President Joe Biden is a burden for congressional Democrats on the campaign trail.

"Joe Biden can’t be out there. So this is the only person [Obama] they can put out," commentator Scott Jennings said during CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even in New York, a historically reliable state for Democrats, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is in a much tighter race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) than many expected. While some polls show Zeldin within striking distance of Hochul, the Real Clear Politics polling average shows the Hochul leading by 7.3 points.