California state officials condemn violent anti-Israel protests at UCLA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and other state officials running to replace him after his term is up issued statements Wednesday afternoon following anti-Israel protests at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, Berkeley.

"The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus," Newsom wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Newsom continued his statement, vowing that anyone who participated in "lawlessness" would be held accountable.

"I condemn the violence at UCLA last night. The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus. Those who engage in illegal behavior must be held accountable for their actions - including through criminal prosecution, suspension, or expulsion."

VIDEO SHOWS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS BLOCK JEWISH STUDENT FROM GETTING TO CLASS; UCLA RESPONDS

The governor was asked about the demonstrations during a news conference on a different topic on Tuesday, when he said he and other state officials were "working with the [UC] trustees," according to KNBC.

"We want to maintain the right to protest without any hate," Newsom said.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalaskis also released a statement following the protests, echoing Newsom's stern warning.

"Recent days and months have been enormously challenging for our public and private universities in California and across the nation, but what happened last night on UCLA's campus was appalling and heartbreaking," Koualakis wrote in a post on X. "The right to exercise freedom of expression and to protest nonviolently is essential to our democracy.

"While many have been peaceful in their activism, the actions and language of some have been shocking and abhorrent, creating an environment where students feel threatened and unsafe on our campuses. Hate speech, violence, and destruction of school property stand in sharp contrast to our values and have no place on our campuses."

Members of the UC Regents, including State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmon declined to comment to KNBC. State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas also declined to comment on the campus protests.

Republicans have openly criticized campus protests in California and across the country, condemning them as antisemitic. But Newsom and his Democratic colleagues have attempted to avoid the subject.

Violence ensued at UCLA late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as anti-Israel and pro-Israel demonstrators clashed. Fights broke out, items were thrown and fireworks and what appeared to be pepper spray were deployed.

CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY REVEALS 'TRUE COST' OF ANTI-ISRAEL MOB THAT TOOK OVER ACADEMIC BUILDINGS

Dozens of pro-Israeli counter-protesters arrived at around 10:45 p.m. and attempted to dismantle parts of the anti-Israel encampment on UCLA's campus before deploying fireworks and what appeared to be pepper spray, according to KTLA.

Campus police, along with some medical personnel, showed up at the scene briefly before leaving. But local and state police were noticeably absent from UCLA's campus initially, for about two hours, amid the violence.

Los Angeles Police eventually responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. local time.

Newsom's press office said Wednesday morning on X: "Our office is closely monitoring the situation at @UCLA. Law enforcement leaders are in contact this evening and resources are being mobilized."

On Monday, a student wearing a necklace with the Star of David was seen on video attempting to walk to class when a wall of what appeared to be masked anti-Israel protesters blocked him from passing through.

"You guys have closed the entrance. We are UCLA students. I have my ID right here. I’m being blocked off, not by the security guard, but by you three," Eli Tsives said in the video as he walked up to a fenced area with a security guard present. "They're making a barrier wall. I'm going this way."

UCLA Vice Chancellor of Strategic Communications Mary Osako issued a statement Tuesday in response to several physical altercations on the campus. She said the university took several actions in response to the altercations, including the addition of more campus law enforcement, safety personnel and student affairs monitors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osako also responded to a report of a student being blocked by demonstrators on Monday while attempting to walk to class.

"This kind of disruption to our teaching and learning mission is abhorrent, plain and simple," Osako said. "As such, we’ve taken several, immediate actions: Our student conduct process has been initiated and could lead to severe disciplinary action including expulsion or suspension. The barriers that demonstrators used to block this student's access to class have been removed, and we have staff located around Royce Quad to help ensure that they will not go up again. We have also engaged law enforcement to investigate."

"While the demonstration remains largely peaceful, our campus must remain a place where we treat one another with respect and recognize our shared humanity — not a place where we devolve into violence and bullying," she added.