Abortion seekers welcome in California, governor says, as pro-life measures gain elsewhere in US

Gov. Gavin Newsom has a message for women who want an abortion but live in states that have enacted strict pro-life measures: Come to California.

Newsom released a proclamation Friday touting his state’s easy access to abortion, including the use of state funds for ending pregnancies under subsidized health insurance plans for disadvantaged people while U.S. law bans states from using federal money for the same purpose.

“California will continue to uphold women’s equality and liberty by protecting their reproductive freedom, educating Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, welcoming women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights, and acting as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women,” Newsom said, according to the Fresno Bee.

The move came after a number of states -- including Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Georgia -- passed pro-life measures that either severely restrict or ban abortion after six weeks.

The Alabama abortion law particularly prompted an outcry from pro-choice activists because it bans the procedure in nearly all cases, even in the event of rape.

Newsom also joined his fellow Democratic governors in Oregon and Washington and sent a letter urging other states to ramp up abortion protections and access to contraceptives and sex education.

“We’ve been battling an escalating attack on the freedom of women and families to determine their futures,” the governors write, according to the newspaper.

“Newly enacted and clearly unconstitutional laws in a handful of states compel our states to act now to reaffirm longstanding commitments to safeguard the fundamental rights of women.”

The California governor has jumped on the issue as a part of his political campaign for reelection in 2022.

According to the Fresno Bee, Newsom slammed the states with new abortion laws in a video paid for by his re-election campaign and in another announcement urged movie production companies to move to California.

Multiple film production companies and movie stars have since announced they won’t film in states that have passed pro-life measures.