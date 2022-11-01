Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk
California city attorney frets at ‘troubling direction’ of Twitter following Musk takeover, abandons platform

The city attorney's comments follow Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The attorney of a major California city says her office will no longer be using Twitter because of the "troubling direction" the social media platform is moving. 

San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott shared her concerns Tuesday morning, writing that "Twitter is moving in a troubling direction – one that promotes hatred, violence, bullying, and false information." 

"It is not a forum where users can feel respected or safe. We deserve better," Elliott wrote. "For that reason, my office will no longer communicate using Twitter." 

Elliott said her office would henceforth be using Instagram for news releases, media interactions, and publicly issued legal opinions. 

FOX Business has reached out to Elliott’s office for comment. 

While not mentioning Elon Musk by name, Elliott’s tweet comes after the billionaire closed a $44 billion deal to acquire the company. 

Elon Musk's Twitter profile displayed on a phone screen and Twitter logo displayed on a screen.

Elon Musk's Twitter profile displayed on a phone screen and Twitter logo displayed on a screen. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has stoked fear among Democrats that his stewardship will transform the company into a far-right bastion of misinformation, racism, and cyberbullying. 

Musk’s stated goal in purchasing Twitter was to protect the freedom of speech, saying in a statement last week that a public square open to diverse opinions is necessary for democracy to thrive. 

FOX Business Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

