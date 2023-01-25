Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Budget major focus of Ohio Gov. DeWine's yearly address

This will be the OH governor's first yearly address of his second term

Associated Press
Ohio’s Republican governor said Wednesday that his 2023 State of the State address will focus on his budget priorities for the next two years.

BIDEN CONGRATULATES REPUBLICAN GOV. MIKE DEWINE ON OHIO WIN IN SURPRISE PHONE CALL

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give his State of the State address at noon Tuesday.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give his State of the State address at noon Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver the speech to a joint legislative session at noon Tuesday. It will mark the first State of the State address of DeWine’s second term.

OHIO SUPREME COURT DISMISSES SUIT OVER DEWINE'S COVID BENEFIT CUTOFF

Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens formally extended the invitation to DeWine following a vote of the House earlier this week.

DeWine said in a release Wednesday that he will highlight the contents of the two-year operating budget he will propose soon, and which lawmakers must pass by June 30.

