Brit Hume: Trump's attacks on 'the squad' run risk uniting a fractured Democratic Party

President Trump risks uniting a Democratic Party otherwise enmeshed in a battle between moderate and progressive factions by attacking the latter group, according to Brit Hume.

Democrats were internally warring on an ideological level ahead of the 2020 elections, and Trump's pointed critiques put their differences on pause, Hume claimed Monday on "Special Report."

"It's striking that these Democrats were at war with this group of four and the president decided it was a good idea to get in the middle of it," he said, referring to Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

"If you're looking for one thing that would tend to unite Democrats, it's their loathing of Donald Trump.

AOC 'SQUAD' REFERS TO TRUMP AS 'OCCUPANT' OF WHITE HOUSE, CONDEMNS 'RACIST' REMARKS, AS TRUMP FIRES BACK

"If you want them to continue to stumble along -- the Democrats -- the way they seem to be fighting amongst themselves, it not at all clear to me that his getting in the middle of that is going to help that cause at all."

In response, host Bret Baier asked Hume about how conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh appeared to take the opposite tack on that subject.

Limbaugh recently claimed Trump wants to see the Democrats united so he can pin 'the squad's' political platform on all of them.

"I don't think Trump likes the rift," he said.

"I think Trump wants the Democratic Party to become known as the 'Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez-Green New Deal-Socialism Party' -- I think he wants to hang that label around all of them, and for that to happen they have to be unified."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Responding to Limbaugh, Hume said the radio host's theory is plausible, but reiterated Trump should not be making such pointed comments as he had about lawmakers like Omar going "back" where they came from.

"Trump's remarks were so blunt, so crude, so xenophobic, so nativist, that it opens up the charge he is a racist," Hume said, adding however did not make specifically racist remarks.

He said the term "racist" is tossed around public discourse at inappropriate times.

Hume said it is however acceptable to consider the president's statements "intolerant."