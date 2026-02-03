Mike Johnson backs ‘America Is Back!’ message as Trump debuts new hat design

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new slogan and accompanying red hat made its debut at the White House on Tuesday as President Donald Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, reopening the federal government with a room full of Republican lawmakers in attendance.

The hat, bearing the phrase "America Is Back!" sat on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office during the bill-signing ceremony, as House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the message while standing alongside the president.

"This is good for the country, and America is back," said Johnson, who added that the hat was "appropriate" and "the right slogan."

Trump confirmed the item’s novelty during the signing event, looking toward the hat held in Johnson's hands.

"It’s a new hat," Trump said. "[It] just came out. America is back."

Trump noticed CNN's Kaitlan Collins in the press pool and quipped, "Look, CNN is thrilled [about the hat]. Look at her. She never smiles. I'd never see her [smile]. But someday I'll see her smile."

While the event focused on passage of the sweeping government funding package, the hat quickly became a visual focal point. As of Tuesday afternoon, however, the "America Is Back!" hat had not yet appeared for sale on the Trump Store official site, which currently features other Trump-branded merchandise, including MAGA hats.

Johnson’s remarks came as Republicans sought to champion the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) after days of uncertainty, with Johnson standing behind Trump as the president signed the bill reopening the government.

The CAA signed Tuesday funds most federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year, though separate negotiations remain ongoing over longer-term funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Trump later argued that the new phrase does not replace his longtime political slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"We’ll never forget MAGA," he said. "But I thought this was very appropriate." Sen. Barasso, R-Wyo., added, "Love it."

It is unclear when or if the "America Is Back" hat will be made available for purchase in the Trump online store.

Upon request for comment, the White House referred Fox News Digital to Trump's stated remarks.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this reporting.