Blake Miguez, who said Sen. Cassidy ‘sucks,’ drops Senate bid for House run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez, who last year mounted a primary challenge against incumbent GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, has announced that he is switching to run for U.S. House.

Miguez's move comes after President Donald Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., jumped into the U.S. Senate race last month.

"When I announced my campaign for the U.S. Senate last year, I promised Louisianians I would stand with President Trump and fight for an America First agenda that puts Louisiana families first," Miguez said, according to a press release. "I remain committed to that promise, and I’m ready to deliver the kind of representation that will support President Trump and help advance the mission to Make America Great Again."

TRUMP ENDORSEMENT ROCKS LOUISIANA SENATE RACE AS LETLOW JUMPS IN

Miguez had declared in a campaign video that he was "running for the U.S. Senate because Bill Cassidy sucks."



Cassidy was one of the Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump after the House impeached him in 2021 — the Senate vote, which occurred after Trump had already departed from office, fell short of the threshold needed for conviction.

REPUBLICAN DROPS PRIMARY CHALLENGE AGAINST INCUMBENT SEN CASSIDY AFTER TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE ENTERS RACE

Letlow announced a U.S. Senate bid last month after Trump urged her to run and pledged to back her.

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post.

Louisiana state Rep. Julie Emerson also nixed her U.S. Senate bid after Letlow entered the contest.

GOP LOUISIANA STATE SENATOR SAYS HE'S RUNNING FOR US SENATE BECAUSE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN ‘SUCKS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP