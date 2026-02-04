Expand / Collapse search
Blake Miguez, who said Sen. Cassidy ‘sucks,’ drops Senate bid for House run

Rep. Julia Letlow announced a US Senate bid last month after Trump pledged his endorsement and urged her to run

Republican Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez, who last year mounted a primary challenge against incumbent GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, has announced that he is switching to run for U.S. House.

Miguez's move comes after President Donald Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., jumped into the U.S. Senate race last month.

"When I announced my campaign for the U.S. Senate last year, I promised Louisianians I would stand with President Trump and fight for an America First agenda that puts Louisiana families first," Miguez said, according to a press release. "I remain committed to that promise, and I’m ready to deliver the kind of representation that will support President Trump and help advance the mission to Make America Great Again."

TRUMP ENDORSEMENT ROCKS LOUISIANA SENATE RACE AS LETLOW JUMPS IN

Left: Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez; Right: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

Left: Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez; Right: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (Left: senate.la.gov; Right: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Miguez had declared in a campaign video that he was "running for the U.S. Senate because Bill Cassidy sucks."

Cassidy was one of the Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump after the House impeached him in 2021 — the Senate vote, which occurred after Trump had already departed from office, fell short of the threshold needed for conviction.

REPUBLICAN DROPS PRIMARY CHALLENGE AGAINST INCUMBENT SEN CASSIDY AFTER TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE ENTERS RACE

Sen. Bill Cassidy

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., questions Doug Collins, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, testifies during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Letlow announced a U.S. Senate bid last month after Trump urged her to run and pledged to back her.

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post.

Louisiana state Rep. Julie Emerson also nixed her U.S. Senate bid after Letlow entered the contest.

GOP LOUISIANA STATE SENATOR SAYS HE'S RUNNING FOR US SENATE BECAUSE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN ‘SUCKS’

President Donald Trump and Rep. Julia Letlow

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., during the Congressional Ball at the Grand Foyer of the White House on Dec. 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"With Congresswoman Letlow's entrance into the race, the path to victory that was visible a couple of months ago has diminished. I support President Trump and respect his decision to endorse Julia Letlow to defeat Bill Cassidy. Because of this, I'm choosing to end my campaign now," Emerson said in a statement last month.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

