California business group unveils Times Square billboard comparing Newsom to NY Jets during Super Bowl week

As speculation swirls over whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will run for president in 2028, a business group on Tuesday unveiled a billboard in New York City's Times Square, comparing the Democratic leader to one of the NFL's most consistently underperforming – some would say sorriest – franchises: the New York Jets.

The California Business and Industrial Alliance (CABIA), which announced the ad, said it coincides with Super Bowl week and represents Newsom's track record on homelessness and higher taxes.

"Before trying to quarterback national politics, Gavin Newsom should take a hard look at how his game plan worked out in California," said Tom Manzo, founder of CABIA. "Much like New Yorkers feel about the Jets, Californians expected more than what they’ve seen from Governor Newsom."

The billboard features a green background in Jets colors and features Newsom wearing a Jets Jersey with "California" emblazoned" on the front.

"His record is worse than the Jets," the billboard states. #1 in High Taxes and Homelessness."

Newsom has been heavily criticized by Republicans over the state's homelessness crisis, which has grown over the past few years despite billions in spending.

A 2024 state audit found that California failed to track results from an unprecedented $24 billion spent on combating the issue. In addition, California has one of the country's highest tax burdens and costs of living.

Meanwhile, the comparison to the Jets is meant to highlight Newsom's perceived failures at governing the state. The Jets finished the 2025 NFL season with a 3-14 record, frustrating the team's already demoralized fan base.

The team lost its first seven games of the season before finally notching a win.

The Jets last made the NFL playoffs during the 2010 postseason. Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom and the Jets front office.