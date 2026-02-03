Government shutdown ends as Trump signs bill, but DHS funding deadline looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has signed legislation ending the partial government shutdown that started Friday at midnight.

The legislation Trump signed funds agencies including the Department of War, the Department of State, the Treasury Department and others through the end of September and the end of the fiscal year.

However, it only funds the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through Feb. 13, meaning Republicans and Democrats will be forced to work together to secure a longer-term funding plan for the agency.

While the House had previously passed funding bills to keep the government open through the end of September, Democrats failed to get on board with the measures in response to Trump’s ramped-up immigration efforts in Minneapolis.

DHS announced Operation Metro Surge in December 2025 to dispatch thousands of Immigration and Customs Control agents into the city.

As a result, Senate Democrats refused to get behind the deal due to its funding for DHS after two Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, while he was recording federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis in January.

Ultimately, the Senate passed the compromise spending measure Friday that would fund key agencies, but the House was out of session and couldn’t pass its version of the measure in time to prevent a partial government shutdown. The House ultimately passed the compromise deal Tuesday by a 217–214 margin.

The most recent shutdown comes on the heels of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in fall 2025, where the government remained shuttered for more than 40 days in October and November 2025.

On Nov. 12, 2025, Trump signed legislation that would continue to fund the government at the same levels during fiscal year 2025 through Jan. 30 to provide additional time to finalize a longer appropriations measure for fiscal year 2026.