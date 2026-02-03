Expand / Collapse search
White House

Government shutdown ends as Trump signs bill, but DHS funding deadline looms

The measure includes funding for the Pentagon, the State Department and other key agencies

By Diana Stancy Fox News
House advances package to end partial shutdown Video

House advances package to end partial shutdown

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., joins 'America Reports' to discuss Republican efforts to end the partial government shutdown and Democrats' refusal to assist.

President Donald Trump has signed legislation ending the partial government shutdown that started Friday at midnight. 

The legislation Trump signed funds agencies including the Department of War, the Department of State, the Treasury Department and others through the end of September and the end of the fiscal year. 

However, it only funds the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through Feb. 13, meaning Republicans and Democrats will be forced to work together to secure a longer-term funding plan for the agency. 

The US Capitol

President Donald Trump has signed legislation ending the partial government shutdown that started Friday at midnight.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While the House had previously passed funding bills to keep the government open through the end of September, Democrats failed to get on board with the measures in response to Trump’s ramped-up immigration efforts in Minneapolis. 

DHS announced Operation Metro Surge in December 2025 to dispatch thousands of Immigration and Customs Control agents into the city. 

SENATE REPUBLICANS TEE UP KEY SHUTDOWN TEST VOTE AS DEMOCRATS DIG IN ON DHS FUNDING

As a result, Senate Democrats refused to get behind the deal due to its funding for DHS after two Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, while he was recording federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis in January. 

Photo of Alex J. Pretti

This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis Jan. 24, 2026.  (Michael Pretti via AP)

Ultimately, the Senate passed the compromise spending measure Friday that would fund key agencies, but the House was out of session and couldn’t pass its version of the measure in time to prevent a partial government shutdown. The House ultimately passed the compromise deal Tuesday by a 217–214 margin.

President Trump signs a bill into law surrounded by lawmakers

President Donald Trump signs the funding bill to end the U.S. government shutdown, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025.  (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The most recent shutdown comes on the heels of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in fall 2025, where the government remained shuttered for more than 40 days in October and November 2025. 

On Nov. 12, 2025, Trump signed legislation that would continue to fund the government at the same levels during fiscal year 2025 through Jan. 30 to provide additional time to finalize a longer appropriations measure for fiscal year 2026.

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

