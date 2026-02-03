Expand / Collapse search
Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend

Kentucky senator's prognosis is positive and he remains in contact with staff while receiving treatment

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was hospitalized Monday evening with flu-like symptoms, his office announced.

"In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," a spokesperson for McConnell said in a statement.

"His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving," the statement continued. "He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business."

Mitch McConnell walking in front of his assistants

Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, his office announced. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McConnell is 83 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

