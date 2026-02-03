Mitch McConnell hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was hospitalized Monday evening with flu-like symptoms, his office announced.

"In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," a spokesperson for McConnell said in a statement.

"His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving," the statement continued. "He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business."

McConnell is 83 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.