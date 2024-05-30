Expand / Collapse search
Trump Trial

Trump vows to 'fight to the end,' promising 'this is long from over' after guilty verdict

'This was a disgrace,' former President Trump said of the New York trial

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Former President Trump shreds the NY v. Trump decision.

Former President Donald Trump vowed to continue fighting for the Constitution after he was found guilty on all counts in the unprecedented NY v. Trump case, adding the "real verdict" will be read on Election Day. 

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people," Trump said outside the court Thursday. 

"This was a rigged decision right from day one. With a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over." 

TRUMP FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN NY TRIAL

Donald Trump returns to the courtroom

Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in New York.  (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty in the case. 

TRUMP SAYS COSTLY TRIAL IS 'PROVING MY POINT' THAT COURTS ARE WEAPONIZED AGAINST HIM: 'DISGRACE'

The jury found Trump guilty on all counts late Thursday afternoon. 

Donald Trump in dark coat, blue tie, walking through door

Former President Donald Trump returns to the courthouse moments before hearing that the jury had a verdict in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York.  (Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

"You have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing. We didn't do anything wrong. I'm a very innocent man. And it's okay. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now," Trump continued. 

NY V. TRUMP: JURY TO CONTINUE DELIBERATIONS FOR 2ND DAY IN UNPRECEDENTED CASE

The jury's verdict comes after deliberations on both Wednesday and Thursday. 

"This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it's just a disgrace. And we'll keep fighting. We'll fight till the end and we'll win because our country's gone to hell. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess. We're a nation of decline, serious decline," Trump added. 

The verdict comes after six weeks of trial in Manhattan court, which largely kept Trump off of the campaign trial.

