Trump says costly trial is 'proving my point' that courts are weaponized against him: 'Disgrace'

Former President Trump said prosecutors in the costly and unprecedented NY v. Trump trial are "proving" his point that the legal system is weaponized against him.

"'This is becoming a three-card Monte game on: Where is the crime?' Smart guy. Where's the crime?" Trump said on Thursday outside the Manhattan courtroom, reading insight from Fox News contributor and legal scholar Jonathan Turley before reading excerpts from other experts. "Mike Davis: 'The U.S. would sanction a country for doing this.' I think that's good. I think that's good. Steve Hilton: 'It seems that every single day these proceedings go on, the judge or the prosecutor just go out of their way to prove Trump's point.'"

Trump added after reading the excerpt, "…They are proving my point when you think. That's why I write some of these things that are very sad."

Trump has continually slammed the case as a "sham" and that presiding Judge Juan Merchan is "corrupt" and "conflicted," appearing to refer to the judge's familial ties to the Democratic Party. Trump has also lambasted the case as "lawfare" promoted by the Biden administration to hurt his chances of succeeding in the 2024 presidential election.

NY V. TRUMP: JURY TO CONTINUE DELIBERATIONS FOR 2ND DAY IN UNPRECEDENTED CASE

Trump is back in court on Thursday as the jury continues deliberations regarding whether Trump is guilty of falsifying 34 business records. Prosecutors worked to prove that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to quiet her claims of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

NY V. TRUMP: DEFENSE SAYS PROSECUTORS 'DID NOT MEET THE BURDEN OF PROOF,' FORMER PRESIDENT IS 'INNOCENT'

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied an affair with Daniels.

Amid the trial, Trump has repeatedly noted that security surrounding the trial has prevented most people from coming within blocks of the courthouse, which he again cited Thursday while lamenting the trial is costing the city "millions."

TRUMP URGES JUDGE MERCHAN TO 'SAVE HIS REPUTATION' BY DISMISSING TRIAL

"It's a disgrace. The millions and millions of dollars that are spent daily on this case. Outside, it looks like it's Fort Knox … I've never seen so many policemen. Now, with Columbia University, you can plant a tent right in front of the main door no problem. NYU, just put your tent, don't worry about it ... But I just want to say that this is a very sad day for America. The whole world is watching, and it's a very sad day for New York," he said.

"It's all rigged, the whole system is rigged."

"The outside world is watching, and the outside world is just not going to bring their business to New York. And that's going to cost the city trillions and the state trillions and trillions of dollars. Businesses are leaving and people are fleeing," Trump added before heading into the courtroom.

NY V. TRUMP: PROSECUTION SAYS THEY HAVE PRESENTED 'POWERFUL EVIDENCE' AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT

Court kicked off at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, when Merchan again read his jury instructions after the jury sent two notes to the judge on Wednesday. In New York criminal cases, juries are not allowed to receive printed copies of jury instructions or witness transcripts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is required to remain in the courtroom as the jury considers the case in the event they send a note to the judge.

A verdict could be reached as soon as Thursday.