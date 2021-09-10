DC Mayor Bowser sparks backlash by posting indoor maskless photo

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sparked backlash after posting a photo of herself without a mask indoors while her indoor mask mandate remains in effect.

The mayor attended a Jack and Jill summit in D.C. Thursday evening to help promote future Black leaders by bringing together children for social events.

Bowser tweeted a picture of herself with a group of women at the indoor event and wrote, "Tonight I spoke to students from around the country gathered for the Jack and Jill On the Hill Legislative Summit."

CRITICS SLAM DC MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER FOR VIOLATING HER OWN MASK MANDATE

"It's the passion of our youth that gives me hope for the future of DC and our nation," she added. "Their voices matter, and I will continue to work to give them a #FairShot."

But the event took second stage for social media followers who noticed that Bowser was forgoing a mask indoors, despite her own indoor mask mandate.

"No COVID here, move along folks," one social media user said in response to the mayor’s photo.

Another follower asked, "Hi, who do I call to report a violation of your mask mandate?"

"Indoor mask requirement suspended for 15 minutes? Did everyone else get that memo so they could partake?" a user named Laura asked. "Why do you not care that exactly THIS is why there is vaccine hesitancy? You’re vaccinated and not worried, so why should ANY vaccinated person be worried about anyone not?"

Dozens of others asked the mayor where her mask was while others joked about "invisible masks."

"2 Things missing. No Jack's and no Masks!" a user with the handle MikeLoud said.

Several commenters had the mantra "Rules for thee, but not for me" in their posts.

Fox News could not immediately reach the mayor’s office for comment.

On July 27, Bowser reinstated a mask mandate for all individuals while indoors in a public setting, including for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The mandate was based on guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as COVID-19 cases began to spike nationwide with the spread of the delta variant earlier this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Choosing not to wear a mask puts your own health as well as the health of others at risk," read the guidelines issued by the mayor’s office.

The order also noted that "a mask is not a substitute for physical distancing."

The guidance does not note when the mask order will end in D.C.

Bowser previously faced criticism after being spotted without a mask at a wedding in D.C.