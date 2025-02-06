Border state's crucial crackdown on illegal immigrants could get new federal protections: 'Finish the job'

FIRST ON FOX: A Texas lawmaker is relaunching efforts to make sure his state can build a border buoy barrier without interference from the federal government after the state tackled a lawsuit by the Biden administration.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, is reintroducing the Prevent Aliens Through Rivers of Lands (PATROL) Act that would bar the Department of Justice (DOJ) from using the Rivers and Harbor Act to sue states.

Texas set up buoys on the Rio Grande in 2023 due to the surging migrant crisis at the southern border at the time.

Texas claimed the barrier would protect sovereignty and save lives by preventing people from entering the water. Humanitarian groups and the DOJ argued the barriers were a safety risk and sued.

The DOJ lawsuit argued the buoy barrier violates the Rivers and Harbors Act, which protects navigable waters from obstructions and outlines authorities for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The buoys were allowed to stay by an appeals court as the case moved forward, and it is not expected to be pursued by the Trump administration.

The bill would remove the ability to sue under that act, meaning the barrier and similar barriers could go ahead unimpeded both during this administration and future administrations.

"For the last four years, the White House had refused to secure our border and instead fought against the states that were stepping up to do it themselves," Cloud said in a statement. "The PATROL Act makes it clear: Texas doesn’t need permission from the federal government to defend its communities. The DOJ should never again be used as a weapon against border security.

"Now that we have an administration under President Trump who cares about law and order and protecting our communities, it’s time to remove the last roadblocks and allow Texas to finish the job."

The bill has the backing of conservative groups, including NumbersUSA and Heritage Action, which said Congress should "build on [Trump’s] momentum to strengthen our immigration system and enforce the rule of law."

"States should have the right to secure the border and protect American citizens when the federal government fails to do so," the group said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month his state has installed more buoys along the river.

"The Biden Administration tried — and FAILED — to prevent Texas from deploying these effective buoy barriers," he said on X.

"Glad to finally have a President who will work with Texas to secure the border."