The National Border Patrol Council on Monday had some harsh words for President Biden over his handling of the ongoing border crisis, calling him a "coward" who has failed to take responsibility.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Border Patrol Union called out the president, writing: "Dear Joe, You OWN this catastrophic disaster at the border – lock, stock and barrel."

"You created it. You nursed it along. You encouraged it. You facilitated it. It’s all yours," wrote NBPC. "Don’t run from it now like a coward. Signed, The BP agents you’ve thrown under the bus."

The post comes after a Senate deal on border enforcement measures collapsed earlier this month after Republicans withdrew their support, rejecting a compromise to tie the bill with aid to Ukraine.

Biden and Democrats accused Republicans of kowtowing to former President Donald Trump, his presumed GOP opponent in the 2024 race, after the former president signaled his opposition. The White House also seized on the Border Patrol Union’s support for the border deal.

Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly said his hands are tied on the border issue and would shut it down if given the authority by Congress. Critics have countered that the president already has the ability and simply refuses to enforce the law.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in allowing Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed along its border with Mexico to stem a flow of illegal crossings.

The ruling came after Texas restricted U.S. Border Patrol’s access to an area along the river known as Shelby Park, accusing the Biden administration of not being tough enough on crossings.

The Biden administration has had a rocky relationship with Border Patrol agents since taking office. In his first year, the president accused agents of having "strapped" migrants in a clash at the border in Del Rio and promised they would "pay" – statements that the president never corrected, nor apologized for.

The September 2021 incident in question came as Border Patrol agents were dealing with a surge of more than 10,000 migrants who had gathered under a bridge.

Photographs emerged that some Democrats and media commentators had incorrectly interpreted as showing agents using whips or whipping migrants who were trying to cross the river. In fact, the agents were using split reins to control their horses.

