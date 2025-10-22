Florida mayor predicts 'substantial exodus' of NYC businesses if Mamdani wins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boca Raton’s Republican mayor, Scott Singer, told Fox News Digital that if socialist Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayor’s race next month, Florida could see a fresh wave of relocated businesses.

"The threat of people leaving high tax, high crime jurisdictions like New York and other places is real," Singer told Fox News Digital.

"It's been happening for years, and Boca Raton has been the beneficiary of a lot of businesses bringing their corporate headquarters and high-paying jobs here. I think the threat is even more real. People are already preparing to leave before a Mamdani election and if the polls hold as they expect in the next few weeks, we're going to see a lot more people looking to bring their businesses here and create jobs in Boca Raton."

Mamdani’s socialist economic policies, along with his adoption of communist talking points like "seizing the means of production" and abolishing private property , have been a major focus for his critics who have warned his victory would negatively affect businesses in New York City, the financial capital of the world.

"It's hard to predict how bad the economic situation is going to be, but Mamdani doubled down at last week's debate and said it's about time we raised taxes, and he was grateful for it," Singer said. "When he's proposing a 17% marginal tax rate for New York City residents between state and local taxes, that's 17% that they can simply give up by moving here and with jobs more mobile because of technology and with companies finding great office space here, there's less and less reason for people to stay there."

Singer continued, "I think one year out, you're going to see a substantial exodus of companies that are able to move. Two years out, we're going to see depressed values, more unemployment, higher crime. And four years out? We don't know. I think at that point, they'll be ready for a new mayor if what we expect to happen in November happens."

Singer lauded the business climate in Boca Raton, notably the lowest property tax rate of any full-service city in Florida, along with no state income tax.

"People have been saying, well, we want to join you. Since Mamdani won the primary in June, we've had a lot of outbound outreach, as well as some marketing toward the New York market that's been effective," Singer explained. "And we have companies ranging from financial services to FinTech to AI and quantum computing and so many more who are looking at moving here."

Singer, who spent years as an attorney in New York City, said "a lot" of his contacts in the city are "very concerned" about the potential of a Mamdani victory.

"They've reached out to explore a better life in Boca Raton, and we're going to continue to see this in places that have lower taxes, lower regulation, welcome business, are not scaring people off with crazy ideas and the idea that you can tax people indefinitely and without limits before they start to react," Singer said, adding that New York City "is not as captive an audience as some people think."

"I think that's going to be demonstrated in the coming months and years."

Singer also spoke to Fox News Digital about the contrast in public safety between Boca Raton and New York City, which he views as another reason why New Yorkers will consider Florida, particularly given Mamdani’s past calls to defund the police, which many of his critics argue he has not sufficiently walked back.

"In Boca Raton, we have outstanding public safety," Singer said. "Our crime numbers have continued to drop from what were 40-year lows despite rises nationally, and I think that's a contrast to what you're seeing in New York."

Singer, who chairs the America First Policy Institute Mayor's Council, told Fox News Digital that Boca Raton is a city that prioritizes public safety and backs their police with funding.

"Contrast that with a candidate who's had repeated comments about defunding the police, critical of public safety," Singer said. "We support public safety in Boca Raton and I think, ultimately, that's what a lot of people will be choosing. It's not just taxes. It's public safety, it's quality of life. I think we offer that all in Boca Raton and I think there are mayors across this country who offer a counter to what you're seeing in some of these larger cities."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mamdani campaign for comment.