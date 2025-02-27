Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Air traffic controllers may get pay hike as Trump admin looks to boost recruitment

Sec Duffy says Congress will have to approve additional funding for DOT

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
NTSB blames Chicago near-miss on Flexjet crew 'failure' to listen to air traffic control Video

NTSB blames Chicago near-miss on Flexjet crew 'failure' to listen to air traffic control

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the near-miss runway incident at Chicago Midway airport and recent aviation problems nationwide.

Air traffic controllers are set to receive a 30% pay hike as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to boost recruitment Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made the announcement during a press conference at the air traffic controller's academy in Oklahoma on Thursday. He argued that the pay structure and the technology air traffic controllers are forced to use are outdated.

"Currently, students are paid $17.61 an hour. By the way, you might be able to go to Walgreens and make that, right? So we're going to bump it up to $22.84 an hour," Duffy said. 

"And again, I think making sure people have a wage that can allow them to live while they're going through school. But the real incentive is, again, three years out of this academy, and you're certified, on average, $160,000 a year. So you can be 24 years old, 23 years old, making a great salary, as an air traffic controller."

Duffy in Oval Office

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy announced a significant pay increase for entry-level air traffic controllers. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Duffy noted that the pay increase plan will require Congress to approve "billions" in additional funding for the DOT.

Elon Musk also sent out a request for retired air traffic controllers to return to work.

The announcement comes after a string of air travel disasters in recent weeks, though few of them were blamed on air traffic control.

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Air traffic control tower at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on a sunny day. (iStock)

Most recently, a Southwest airliner narrowly avoided a collision with a Flexjet business jet on a runway in Chicago. The Southwest plane was coming in for landing as the Flexjet, allegedly ignoring instructions from air traffic control, crossed the landing strip.

Pilots in the Southwest plane were able to take off again quickly enough to avoid a collision.

Southwest plane pulling up to avoid private jet

The Southwest flight crew performed a go-around maneuver to avoid a possible incident with a private jet that crossed its path on the runway at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning. (StreamTime Live)

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is still investigating Tuesday's incident. Trump himself called for the Flexjet pilots to have their licenses revoked if the investigation exposes wrongdoing.

