Biden's 'radical left agenda' with no focus on jobs will 'hurt family after family': Scott

President Biden showed that he is merely a "puppet for the radical left" after ending the Keystone pipeline project, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday.

In his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was meant to transport Canadian crude oil to the U.S., citing climate change.

The move eliminated the estimated 11,000 U.S. jobs – including 8,000 union jobs – the project would have sustained in 2021.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: "Well, they’re disingenuous. I mean, Joe Biden doesn’t care about your job. He doesn't care about the people that need to get back to work. He has — he is a puppet for the radical left. You can do both. You can say I want to take care of the environment and I want to add jobs. And, actually you can take care of the environment if you don’t take care of jobs because there is no money to do it. But this is radical-left agenda with no focus on jobs is going to hurt family after family in this country ...

I grew up in a family struggling for work. A lot of us did. We want to make sure our family members are working. Joe Biden and his administration, they don’t care. I’ve asked the nominees about it. They have these platitudes but when you ask them about any numbers, any rationale they have none. They said well we’ve got to do this. They don’t care about jobs. This is not going to unify our country — he has gone off a deep end but, probably, he is going to make somebody like AOC happy.

Scott reacted to Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy saying Wednesday that the administration is "not asking for sacrifice" with its executive order to shut down the Keystone pipeline.

"The most exciting thing about this is we're not asking for sacrifice here," McCarthy said during a Wednesday interview on NBC's "TODAY Show." "The president fully understands that people are suffering now. So this all about recovering from the COVID crisis. This all about building good, clean jobs, jobs where you can get access to jobs to good pay and unions."

