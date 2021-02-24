Biden's HHS pick Xavier Becerra faces tough questions over experience, COVID-19 on day 2

The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to consider the nomination of Xavier Becerra for the role of Health And Human Services Secretary in the Biden Administration.

Becerra sat before lawmakers on Tuesday, where his experience and past stances on controversial issues were called into question by Republican senators.

Conservatives have raised concerns about Becerra’s nomination given his lack of experience in the public health field. He has been serving as the U.S. Attorney General in California and previously served as a congressman.

GOP SENATORS QUESTION BECERRA QUALIFICATIONS TO LEAD HHS, PAST VOTE AGAINST PARTIAL-BIRTH ABORTION BAN

Becerra has also come under fire for his role in overseeing, and defending, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s strict coronavirus regulations, some of which have been the subject of lawsuits.

Republicans have indicated that they oppose Becerra’s nomination under the guise that California’s lockdown example could become the national norm under his stewardship.

The Biden administration has continued to support its decision to nominate Becerra for the post amid the attacks.