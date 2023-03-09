Biden's former executive assistant to testify about president's handling of classified documents

President Biden's former executive assistant from his time as vice president has agreed to testify before Congress next month about his handling of classified documents, Fox News has confirmed.

Kathy Chung, who joined Biden's staff in 2012 and stayed in the role through the end of the Obama administration, will sit down with members of the House Oversight Committee.

The president's personal attorneys first discovered documents with classified markings on Nov. 2 of last year at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which Biden previously used as a personal office.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a letter to Chung on Feb. 4 that lawmakers have "obtained evidence showing that you had keycard access to Penn Biden Center."

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

"Recent reporting indicates in January 2017 you—while serving as then-Vice President Biden’s executive assistant—helped pack up the departing Vice President’s office," Comer wrote in the letter.

"The Committee believes your proximity to Vice President Biden and role as handler of his personal matters gave you access not only to classified material he maintained after leaving the White House, but also to the Biden family’s business schemes."

Since the initial discovery in November, Biden's attorneys and the FBI have turned up additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney, as a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents in January.

PENCE FBI SEARCH LASTED 5 HOURS, RECOVERED ONE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOC

The discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center came about three months after the FBI raided former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago and seized a tranche of classified documents.

Former Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress in January that he also found documents bearing classified markings at his home in Carmel, Indiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chung was recommended to the president in 2012 by his son, Hunter Biden, according to emails obtained from the younger Biden’s abandoned laptop and verified by Fox News Digital.

"I cannot thank you enough for thinking about me and walking me thru this," Chung wrote in an email to Hunter on June 13, 2012, after she was hired. "What an incredible opportunity! Thanks, Hunter!!"

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci, Jessica Chasmar, and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.