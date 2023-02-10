Expand / Collapse search
Pence FBI search lasted 5 hours, recovered one additional classified doc

Pence team confirms one additional classified doc found

Kelly Laco
By Kelly Laco | Fox News
Mike Pence Indiana home seen from the air amid FBI search Video

Mike Pence Indiana home seen from the air amid FBI search

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home is seen from the air as a police vehicle is seen in the driveway, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (NewsNation)

The FBI search of former Vice President Pence's Indiana home lasted five hours and resulted in one document with classified markings and six additional pages not marked classified. 

"Following the discovery and disclosure of a small number of potentially classified documents that had inadvertently been transported to his home in Indiana, Vice President Pence and his legal team have fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities and agreed to a consensual search of his residence that took place today," Pence adviser Devin O'Malley told Fox News Digital.

FBI SEARCHES MIKE PENCE INDIANA HOME AMID CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT INVESTIGATION, SOURCES SAY

"The Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel," O'Malley continued.

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home is seen from the air as a police vehicle is seen in the driveway, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home is seen from the air as a police vehicle is seen in the driveway, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (NewsNation)

"The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter."

MIKE PENCE INDIANA HOME SEEN FROM THE AIR AMID FBI SEARCH

FBI agents on Friday searched former Vice President Mike Pence's residence as federal authorities continue their classified document investigation, two sources confirmed to Fox News. 

Mike Pence's new book "So Help Me God", details Pence's time in the White House.

Mike Pence's new book "So Help Me God", details Pence's time in the White House. (Getty Images)

Local police blocked off the entrance to the Carmel, Indiana, home before federal investigators arrived in a white vehicle. 

The search was planned for days, the sources said, with the full consent of the former vice president. 

Pence is not at home during the investigation — he is currently in California visiting his daughter, who recently gave birth to his second grandchild.

A police vehicle blocks the entrance to former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

A police vehicle blocks the entrance to former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Fox News)

Pence informed Congress last month that he discovered documents bearing classified markings from his time as vice president on Jan. 16. This search is to check that nothing was missed, the sources indicated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

