Pence FBI search lasted 5 hours, recovered one additional classified doc

The FBI search of former Vice President Pence's Indiana home lasted five hours and resulted in one document with classified markings and six additional pages not marked classified.

"Following the discovery and disclosure of a small number of potentially classified documents that had inadvertently been transported to his home in Indiana, Vice President Pence and his legal team have fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities and agreed to a consensual search of his residence that took place today," Pence adviser Devin O'Malley told Fox News Digital.

"The Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel," O'Malley continued.

"The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter."

FBI agents on Friday searched former Vice President Mike Pence's residence as federal authorities continue their classified document investigation, two sources confirmed to Fox News.

Local police blocked off the entrance to the Carmel, Indiana , home before federal investigators arrived in a white vehicle.

The search was planned for days, the sources said, with the full consent of the former vice president.

Pence is not at home during the investigation — he is currently in California visiting his daughter, who recently gave birth to his second grandchild.

Pence informed Congress last month that he discovered documents bearing classified markings from his time as vice president on Jan. 16. This search is to check that nothing was missed, the sources indicated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.