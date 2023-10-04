Biden's dog, Commander, removed from White House after series of biting incidents

President Biden’s dog , Commander, has been removed from the White House campus, amid multiple biting incidents.

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden told Fox News.

BIDEN'S DOG, COMMANDER, TERRORIZED SECRET SERVICE IN ‘EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE’ RAMPAGE: EMAILS

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," Alexander added. "Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

Most recently, Commander bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This incident marks the 11th known incident of Commander biting White House or Secret Service personnel . Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch previously obtained reports of the 10 previous incidents of Commander terrorizing staff from October 2022 through January 2023.

CNN reported Wednesday there were more biting incidents that went unreported.

Commander's arrival at the White House comes after the Bidens got rid of their prior dog , Major, who also behaved aggressively, including biting Secret Service and White House staff.

They eventually sent the dog, also a German shepherd, to live with friends in Delaware.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.