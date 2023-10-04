Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden's dog, Commander, removed from White House after series of biting incidents

Commander most recently bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month and has been involved in at least 11 known incidents

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Patrick Ward Fox News
Published
Biden family dog Commander reportedly biting Secret Service Video

Biden family dog Commander reportedly biting Secret Service

Comedian John Crist weighs in after Hillary Clinton blamed 'MAGA Republicans' for the ongoing heat wave and discusses the behavior of President Biden's dog Commander, who has bitten Secret Service members.

President Biden’s dog, Commander, has been removed from the White House campus, amid multiple biting incidents.

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden told Fox News.

BIDEN'S DOG, COMMANDER, TERRORIZED SECRET SERVICE IN ‘EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE’ RAMPAGE: EMAILS

Biden family dog Commander at White House

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: Commander, the dog of U.S. President Joe Biden, looks on as Biden departs on the south lawn of the White House on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Europe this weekend for the G7 and NATO Summits. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Commander, the President's dog in the White House

Commander, Biden's dog, stands in a doorway as U.S. President Joe Biden waves from Marine One on departure from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2022. The dog was reportedly removed from the White House after a series of incidents.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," Alexander added. "Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

Most recently, Commander bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month. 

This incident marks the 11th known incident of Commander biting White House or Secret Service personnel. Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch previously obtained reports of the 10 previous incidents of Commander terrorizing staff from October 2022 through January 2023.

CNN reported Wednesday there were more biting incidents that went unreported. 

Commander's arrival at the White House comes after the Bidens got rid of their prior dog, Major, who also behaved aggressively, including biting Secret Service and White House staff.

They eventually sent the dog, also a German shepherd, to live with friends in Delaware.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

