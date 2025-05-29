Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Joe Biden

Biden White House aides face Oversight deadline amid threat of subpoenas

House Oversight Committee says it's been in contact with lawyers for Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams

Aishah Hasnie By Aishah Hasnie Fox News
Published
close
Biden staffers respond to Comer as subpoena on Biden health probe looms Video

Biden staffers respond to Comer as subpoena on Biden health probe looms

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on lawmakers’ calls for former Biden administration aides to testify in a probe into the former president’s health and reported use of an autopen.

Today is the deadline for President Joe Biden’s former White House physician and four aides to respond to House Oversight Committee interview requests.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is demanding the high-ranking staffers in former President Joe Biden’s White House appear for transcribed interviews on their suspected roles, working "behind the scenes" to "cover up" the former president’s mental decline during his term.

Comer sent interview requests to four key Biden White House aides — former director of the Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, former assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, former senior adviser to the first lady Anthony Bernal and former deputy director of Oval Office operations Ashley Williams.

KEY BIDEN STAFFERS ASKED TO TESTIFY ON ALLEGED ROLE IN MENTAL DECLINE ‘COVER-UP’

Biden speaks about healthcare from the White House

President Joe Biden speaks in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Apr. 3, 2024.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FOX is told lawyers for Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams have contacted the committee, but no interviews are confirmed or scheduled. 

So far, there’s been no contact with physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor. While the Bidens have stayed silent on the latest congressional probe, Jill Biden’s former press secretary is pushing back. 

GOP PUSH FOR NEW HOUSE COMMITTEE TO PROBE BIDEN DECLINE ‘COVER-UP’ GAINS STEAM

Former President Joe Biden, left, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, right.

Former President Joe Biden, left, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, right. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

With regards to Chairman Comer...he spent two years trying to take on the Biden family and came up with nothing. He went fishing in a dry lake," said Michael LaRosa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If they don’t commit by day’s end, the committee said it is ready to issue subpoenas immediately.

"We believe these are the staffers that were responsible for using the autopen... We want to ask them, ‘Who gave you the authority to use Joe Biden’s signature?’" Comer said on "Hannity."

Comer and Biden split image

Rep. James Comer, left, and former President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Aishah Hasnie serves as a FOX News Channel (FNC) senior national correspondent based in Washington D.C. She joined the network in February 2019 and was promoted to her current role in 2024. 