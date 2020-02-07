Biden to Trump: Give Vindman, not Rush Limbaugh, a medal

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden took a shot at President Trump during the Democratic debate in New Hampshire Friday night and said he should have awarded the Medal of Freedom to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman instead of nationally syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Biden's comments came just hours after Vindman was fired by the National Security Council and escorted off the White House grounds.

"Colonel Vindman got thrown out of the White House today, walked out," Biden said. "[Trump] should have been pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh."

Trump bestowed the honor upon Limbaugh during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night while highlighting the radio legend's struggle with advanced stage 4 lung cancer.

RUSH LIMBAUGH SAYS PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM 'IS JUST BEAUTIFUL,' CALLS AWARD 'SO SPECIAL'

Biden then told the crowd to stand and applaud Vindman for coming forward and raising concerns about the president's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think we should all stand and give Colonel Vidnman a show of how much we have supported him," he added. "Stand up and clap for Vindman! Get up there. That’s who we are. We are not what Trump is."

Vindman was on detail to the National Security Council from the Department of Defense, where he is expected to return following his dismissal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The firing comes just two days after Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Fox News' John Roberts and Brooke Signman contributed to this report