Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, will continue isolation

White House doctor says Biden feels well but 'occasional cough' still remains

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
President Biden on Wednesday is continuing to test positive for the coronavirus and therefore will maintain his "strict isolation measures," the White House’s doctor says. 

Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden, who finished a light workout this morning, feels well yet is "still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday. 

"He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal," O’Connor added. "His lungs remain clear." 

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," the doctor also said.  

President Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, in Washington.

President Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Biden will remain isolating and will "conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," according to O’Connor. 

Read the letter here:

O’Connor said last week that Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, but tested positive on Saturday morning by an antigen test. 

President Biden virtually attends a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington on Friday, July 22. 

President Biden virtually attends a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington on Friday, July 22.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. 

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

