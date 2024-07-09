Biden seeks to keep Congressional Black Caucus support with virtual meeting

President Biden met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Monday night in a virtual call meant to strengthen his support base. He reportedly thanked them for their reliable support and promised a mutual sense of loyalty.

"You’ve had my back, and I’ll continue to have yours," Biden told the CBC members on the call, two sources told the Washington Post.

The Post reported that multiple sources claimed a formal statement of support for Biden was expected to be released by the CBC.

NEW YORK TIMES DOUBLES DOWN ON TELLING BIDEN TO DROP OUT: 'HE IS EMBARRASSING HIMSELF'

An endorsement from the caucus would be a crucial victory in Biden's battle against factions of his own party seeking to force him out of his campaign for re-election.

The 81-year-old leader's disastrous debate performance two weeks ago has fueled concerns among his fellow Democrats that he may not be able to beat former President Trump in November.

AOC ENDORSES BIDEN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION: 'THE MATTER IS CLOSED' AND 'I SUPPORT HIM'

Democratic Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.; Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., have all come out publicly urging Biden to step aside.

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida praised Biden for the Monday meeting and explicitly supported his decision to stay in the race immediately afterward.

"President Biden’s call with the Congressional Black Caucus tonight showed his unwavering dedication to our nation’s future and that he is in this fight," Wilson said following the meeting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s committed to fighting for the soul of our nation and Black economic progress, and I stand with him for another four years because he’s consistently stood with my community."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.