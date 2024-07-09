Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden seeks to keep Congressional Black Caucus support with virtual meeting

The Congressional Black Caucus has been a key portion of President Biden's support bloc since the 2020 Democratic primary

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden promises to stay in 2024 race during call with top donors: 'Winning day' Video

Biden promises to stay in 2024 race during call with top donors: 'Winning day'

Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf and Democratic strategist Doug Schoen joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Democrats' division over Biden's fitness to serve a second term.

President Biden met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Monday night in a virtual call meant to strengthen his support base. He reportedly thanked them for their reliable support and promised a mutual sense of loyalty. 

"You’ve had my back, and I’ll continue to have yours," Biden told the CBC members on the call, two sources told the Washington Post.

The Post reported that multiple sources claimed a formal statement of support for Biden was expected to be released by the CBC.

NEW YORK TIMES DOUBLES DOWN ON TELLING BIDEN TO DROP OUT: 'HE IS EMBARRASSING HIMSELF'

Biden walks near White House

President Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., after returning from a trip to Pennsylvania. (AP/Susan Walsh)

An endorsement from the caucus would be a crucial victory in Biden's battle against factions of his own party seeking to force him out of his campaign for re-election.

The 81-year-old leader's disastrous debate performance two weeks ago has fueled concerns among his fellow Democrats that he may not be able to beat former President Trump in November.

AOC ENDORSES BIDEN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION: 'THE MATTER IS CLOSED' AND 'I SUPPORT HIM'

Horsford Biden

President Biden, left, listens to Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, center, speak during a campaign event at the South Side restaurant in Philadelphia. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.; Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., have all come out publicly urging Biden to step aside.

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida praised Biden for the Monday meeting and explicitly supported his decision to stay in the race immediately afterward.

"President Biden’s call with the Congressional Black Caucus tonight showed his unwavering dedication to our nation’s future and that he is in this fight," Wilson said following the meeting.

Biden giving a speech at a campaign rally.

President Biden speaks at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"He’s committed to fighting for the soul of our nation and Black economic progress, and I stand with him for another four years because he’s consistently stood with my community."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

