Newsom to headline Democratic campaign event in New Hampshire

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to New Hampshire this week to headline a Democrat campaign event just days after the Biden-Trump presidential debate, fueling more speculation that he may be preparing to step in if Biden backs out of the 2024 race.

The event, called the "Blue Summer Campaign Kick-Off," will be spearheaded by the New Hampshire Senate Democratic Caucus on July 8.

"I will never turn my back on President Biden," Newsom told reporters in the spin room following Thursday night's debate, appearing to dispel rumors that he's running a shadow campaign. "I don't know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight, we have his back."

Newsom assured reporters that he was not going to turn his back on Biden — who has faced significant criticisms and conerns over his mental acuity — and was confident he was fit to be the country's leader.

"I spent a lot of time with him. I know Joe Biden. I know what he's accomplished in the last three and a half years. I know what he's capable of. And I have no trepidations," Newsom said.

Leading up to the debate, rumors continued to swirl that Newsom, a possible candidate for president in 2028, had been tapped as a Biden surrogate leading up to the November presidential election.

When pressed if he was "ready to take on Donald Trump," hinting that he could be a potential replacement for Biden, Newsom again denied the rumors and gave his full support to the president.

Last year, Biden told a group of world leaders that California Gov. Gavin Newsom "could have the job I’m looking for" if he wanted, amid a low approval rating and discontent within his own party.

"I want to talk about Governor Newsom. I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man," Biden said during a welcome reception for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in San Francisco. "Matter of fact, he could be anything he wants. He could have the job I’m looking for."

Biden's eyebrow-raising comment was made at "the most significant event with world leaders in San Francisco in recent history," according to the APEC 2023 website for the event.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., also accused Newsom of running a shadow campaign for the presidency last year, roughly around the same time that Newsom debated against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Let me say something that might be uncomfortable," Fetterman said at a Democratic Party dinner in Iowa. "Right now there are two additional Democrats running for Pennsylvania, excuse me, running for president right now. One, one is a congressman from Minnesota. The other one is the governor of California. They're both running for president, but only one had the guts to announce it."

Biden so far has not signaled he will drop out of the race.

