Biden picks Deb Haaland for Interior, AOC praises the 'progressive' move

President-elect Joe Biden has picked New Mexico Democrat Rep. Deb Haaland as secretary of Interior, sources confirmed for Fox News Thursday, making her the first Native American to fill the position that oversees U.S. natural resources and tribal lands.

The historic pick was applauded by progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said Haaland would work to strengthen environmentally forward policies like the Green New Deal.

"This is a big deal," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "Historic appointment. A visionary Native woman in charge of federal lands. Unequivocally progressive. Green New Deal champion. Exquisitely experienced."

The pick of 60-year-old Haaland signifies a shift in how the Department of Interior will function under the Biden administration, focusing not only on environmental policies but how communities in the United States are tied to federal land protections.

Native American communities have a historied past, not only in their struggle for representation in U.S. policies, but with how environmental policies have affected their culture – a topic Haaland was critical of during the Trump administration, particularly when it came to her oil-rich state, New Mexico.

Check back on this developing story.

Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.