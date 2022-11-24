Biden phone call to Thanksgiving parade broadcast begins with 20 seconds of confusion: 'Can you hear me?'

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden called into NBC's coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, but the conversation got off to a rocky start.

NBC's Dylan Dreyer greeted the president at the beginning of the segment, but the two parties struggled to connect for around 20 seconds.

"Can you hear me, Mr. President?" Dreyer asked.

"We're here," Biden responded.

"Oh, I was so worried this call wasn't going to go through," said Dreyer.

The president and first lady eventually established a clearer connection and were able to talk about their yearly Thanksgiving trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens met with and thanked emergency personnel.

"I want to say thanks to the firefighters and police officers, first responders. They never take a break,' the president said after the connection was normalized.

"And God bless our troops for sure," the Jill Biden chimed in.

"And by the way, we're going to be talking to some of our troops later in the day, both here and abroad. I hope everybody remembers. We remember them every single day," Biden continued. "God bless our troops for real!"

