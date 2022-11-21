Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden to pardon two turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

'Chocolate' and 'Chip' will be spared from Thanksgiving dinner

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Biden pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Video

WATCH LIVE: Biden pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The president pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkeys "Chocolate" and "Chip" at the White House.

President Biden will pardon two turkeys at the White House Monday, continuing a presidential tradition of letting some birds off the hook for Thanksgiving.

The National Turkey Federation has donated turkeys to the president ahead of Thanksgiving since 1947 under President Harry Truman. President John F. Kennedy is believed to be the first president to spare the turkey, and President George H. W. Bush was the first to formalize the "pardon" tradition.

President Biden will pardon two Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will pardon two Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK TIMES MOCKED FOR REPORT ON BIDEN'S AGE: HE 'HAS A LOT GOING IN HIS FAVOR' FOR BEING 80 YEARS OLD

Biden last year pardoned turkeys named "Peanut Butter" and "Jelly" from Indiana. This year’s turkeys, "Chocolate" and "Chip," come from North Carolina.

President Biden greets children at the 2021 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden greets children at the 2021 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The pardons come one day after Biden turned 80 and became the first president to hit that milestone in office.

BIDEN SAYS 'NO MOTIVE' CLEAR IN COLORADO NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING, CALLS FOR ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey, Peanut Butter, in 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey, Peanut Butter, in 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates at 40 million turkeys will be consumed at Thanksgiving this year.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics