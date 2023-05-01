Biden offers $500K grant for English teachers in Pakistan that focus on transgender youth

The Biden administration is offering a $500,000 grant to help teach the English language in Pakistan, in part by providing "intensive professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth."

The State Department grant said it is aimed at teaching English language skills to Pakistani youth so they can "better participate in the global community and prepare them for success in the workplace." The grant aims to reach that goal by focusing on three components: "(1) Professional Development for English Language Teachers from Non-Mainstream Institutions; (2) Professional Development for novice Pakistani English language teachers; and (3) Professional Development for Transgender Youth and for Afghan Teachers, Students, and Young Professionals Residing in Pakistan."

TRANS CYCLIST PICKS UP OVERALL VICTORY IN TOUR OF THE GILA

The program component that includes a focus on transgender youth accepts proposals from applicants "for a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $75,000 to implement: (1) intensive professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth from the ages of 13-25, and (2) and intensive professional development courses for Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals residing in Pakistan."

2024 HOPEFUL RAISES CONCERNS ON TRANS IDEOLOGY NEGATIVELY IMPACTING KIDS

These components aim to improve English language communication skills among trainees and connect them to a professional alumni network. Participating teachers will "share what they learned in these trainings with English-language professional colleagues, thereby influencing pedagogy in their schools and communities."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FUNDS STUDIES ON DANGER OF TRANSGENDER HORMONAL TREATMENTS EVEN AS IT PUSHES THEM ON KIDS

Interested applications to the grant program are encouraged to address, "What is the most effective way to reach the greatest number of Pakistani transgender youth and Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals from diverse locations across Pakistan?"

A spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News Digital that the education project from the agency focuses on transgender youth as it often does with other "marginalized communities." The spokesperson added that the grant funds will not be used for gender transitions.

"In this specific grant, the Department provides funding for English-language learning, an integral skill that helps unlock educational and employability opportunities, for marginalized communities, in this case transgender youth," the spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Department’s human rights report for Pakistan praises the country’s 2018 Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Act. The report suggests Pakistan police should better prioritize ways to prevent increased levels of violence against transgender people. The report notes public venues in Pakistan were less likely to host "transgender events" than "religiously based anti-LGBTQI+ protests."