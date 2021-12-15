Biden met with 'Let's go, Brandon!' jeers in Kentucky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden was met with "Let’s go, Brandon!" jeers while surveying the tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Biden was greeted with a Trump flag and someone yelled, "Let’s go, Brandon!" twice after the president stepped out of his motorcade in Mayfield, BBC News correspondent Tara McKelvey reported.

"Two ‘Let’s go Brandons’ from the crowd as Biden gets out," reported Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Austin Horn.

The anti-Biden phrase became an internet sensation in October after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--k Joe Biden." It has since become a wildly popular anti-Biden rallying cry, breaking out at concerts, sporting events and even churches.

Biden is visiting Kentucky after at least 88 people were killed, including 74 in Kentucky, when severe storms hit parts of the Midwest and the South over the weekend.

The president spoke with Gov. Andy Beshear upon arriving at Fort Campbell, then he received a storm briefing at an airport in Mayfield. The president, who was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, told state and local leaders "to don’t hesitate to ask for anything" from the federal government.

The president took an aerial tour of damage in Mayfield, followed by a ground tour through roads lined with destruction. The president was later scheduled to survey damage in Dawson Springs.

Earlier, Biden tweeted: "I’m in Kentucky today to meet with local leaders and to survey the damage from the tornadoes and extreme weather," the president tweeted. "It will take all of us, working together, to recover and begin rebuilding — and we are committed to providing whatever support is needed for however long it takes."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.