Joe Biden

Biden hunkers down at Delaware beach house after only public event of the week

President is staying out of public’s eye despite conflicts in the Middle East and Russia and turmoil on Wall Street

By Greg Norman
Published
Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the drama following the president's withdrawal from the election on 'Special Report.'

President Biden is now hunkering down at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday after holding only one public event this week. 

Biden arrived there late Thursday night and remains away from the White House following a tumultuous week around the globe and on Wall Street. He has no events scheduled for today. 

On Friday, the threat of an Iranian counterattack on Israel was still looming large following last week’s killings of top Hezbollah and Hamas officials in Lebanon and Iran. 

Russia also has declared a "federal-level" emergency in its Kursk region bordering Ukraine, according to The Associated Press, where Kyiv has launched one of the largest surprise attacks on Russia since the war began over two years ago. 

BIDEN HOSTS TEXAS RANGERS AT WHITE HOUSE 

Biden returns to Delaware

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, as they head to their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for a long weekend.  (AP/Susan Walsh)

Around 1,000 Ukrainian troops are reported to have poured into Russia, where fighting is ongoing. 

Wall Street also has had a shaky week.  

Following a global market sell-off on Monday -- which caused the Dow to plunge 2.6%, Nasdaq Composite 3.43% and S&P 500 3% -- the jobless claims report out Thursday eased some concerns of a downturn. 

However, one U.S. economist is cautioning that this may be just the beginning of a "reckoning." 

"There's a lot of pain ahead of us, both for the economy and this reckoning for the markets that have been really behind the curve, like the Fed," Macromavens President Stephanie Pomboy said Thursday on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." 

PELOSI ADMITS BIDEN CAMPAIGN WASN’T ON ‘PATH TO VICTORY’ 

Joe Biden speaks

US President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, Aug. 8. It was his only public event of the week. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden held his lone public event of the week on Thursday when he hosted MLB’s reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House. 

After Biden gave a few remarks about the Rangers' championship season, manager Bruce Bochy presented him with a customized jersey. Biden then held up the jersey and posed for a photo. Bochy also gave the president a pair of cowboy boots. 

Biden arrives in Delaware

President Joe Biden arrives at Dover Air Force Base on his way to his Rehoboth Beach home on Thursday night. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Moments later, Biden asked, "All right, what am I doing now?" as the guests and players laughed. 

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Chantz Martin, and FOX Business’ Kristen Altus contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

