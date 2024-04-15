Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress

Ukraine is receiving '1 million rounds of artillery ammunition' from the Czech Republic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden urged the U.S. House to immediately take up Senate-passed supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office.

The visit came as Biden aimed to highlight the efforts other nations are making to support Ukraine. It followed the Czech government’s announcement that it is sending 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which Kyiv says is badly needed on the battlefield against Russia's invasion.

"As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine," Biden said. He appealed to Congress to pass the supplemental funding so the U.S. could do its part to help Ukraine. "They have to do it now," Biden said.

President Joe Biden, right, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Fiala praised the U.S. president for his leadership in support of Ukraine, adding, "We are also doing our best."

He said, "In 1968 I saw Russian tanks in the streets of my town, and I don’t want to see this again."

Biden called the Czech Republican a "great ally" in NATO, as Fiala said his country's decision to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. will "make our cooperation and security much stronger."

Fiala told reporters following his sit-down with Biden that he will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to further discuss Ukraine aid.

"The support from U.S., the help from U.S. is very important," Fiala said.

