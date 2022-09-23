Biden hits back at Republicans' 'Commitment to America': 'This November you have to choose'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden used a speech at a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association headquarters to respond to House Republicans' "Commitment to America" agenda unveiled Friday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed details of the plan, a governing blueprint for Republicans if they take control of the House, at an event in Pennsylvania.

Biden called the GOP plan "a series of policy goals with little or no detail," and sought to portray November's midterm elections as a choice. Republicans would like to make the elections a referendum on Biden's presidency so far.

"In the course of nearly an hour, here's a few of the things we didn't hear," Biden complained. "We didn't hear him mention the right to choose. We didn't hear him mention Medicare. We didn't hear mentioned Social Security."

Biden lambasted McCarthy and the rest of the "MAGA Republicans" for their support of pro-life legislation.

"So let's take a look at what Kevin said today. He said Republicans want to 'preserve our constitutional freedoms.' That sounds great. I'm for doing that as well. We are. But look at what they've actually done," the president warned.

"The MAGA Republicans just cheered and embraced the first Supreme Court decision in our entire history — the first in our entire history that just didn't fail to preserve a constitutional freedom, but actually took away a fundamental right that had been granted by the same court to so many Americans… the constitutional right to choose."

"And now nearly half the states in the United States of America have either passed the ban on abortion or will shortly," Biden continued. "And in many states, abortion is already banned, even in cases of rape and incest — a fundamental change already."

"This November, you have to choose to be a nation of hope, unity and optimism, or a nation of fear, division and darkness," he said as he concluded. "I believe America will move forward to the future, a future with possibilities, a future in which we can build, dream and hope."

The "Commitment to America" agenda includes a slate of general policy recommendations in four broad categories: "An Economy That's Strong;" "A Nation That's Safe;" "A Future That's Built on Freedom;" and "A Government That's Accountable."

"We want an economy that is strong. That means you can fill up your tank. You can buy the groceries. You have enough money left over to go to Disneyland and save for a future — that the paychecks grow, they no longer shrink," McCarthy said earlier.

The GOP leaders say the agenda was formed with input from Republicans across the country with the explicit purpose of avoiding "top-down" party politics.

