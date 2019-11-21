Joe Biden tangles with Fox News’ Peter Doocy over question about Hunter Biden's DNA test

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden tangled with a Fox News reporter on Thursday when the former vice president was asked about a recent report and court filing saying that his son Hunter is the biological father of a baby whose mother he initially denied having sex with.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.

“No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment,” Biden fired back before attacking the reporter.

“Only you would ask that,” Biden said. “You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

DNA tests reportedly confirm "with scientific certainty" that Hunter Biden is the father, according to court documents filed in Arkansas on Wednesday.

In a motion to partially seal information about the baby from the public as part of an ongoing child support suit, an attorney for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the child's mom, asked that the name, sex and any other identifying information of the infant, referred to as Baby Doe in court documents, be withheld from public court records to protect the child from any attention associated with Joe Biden's prominency.

The attorney, Clinton Lancaster, informed the court in Independence County that because onetime Vice President Joe Biden "is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020,” the child and those close to him or her should be entitled to the same protections afforded to Biden's other kin.

"Baby Doe's paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service," the document said.

"The goal is to make identifying information about the child more difficult to obtain," Lancaster told Fox News.

Roberts' paternity suit was first filed on May 28 when she alleged that she and Hunter Biden “were in a relationship” and that “Baby Doe” was born in August 2018 “as a result of that relationship,” according to reports by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In July, Biden denied having sexual relations with Roberts, according to an article by The New Yorker. He agreed to submit to a paternity test in October. Wednesday's court filings said Biden "is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process."

This isn’t the first time Biden found an issue with Doocy’s questions on the campaign trail.

Back in August, Doocy issued a live fact check when Biden claimed to reporters that he drew larger crowds than other Democratic candidates.

"What I'm trying to do is go around from town to town and I'm drawing as big of crowds, or bigger than anybody," Biden said. "Have you seen anybody draw bigger crowds than me in this state?"

"Yes," Doocy responded before noting that he saw a bigger crowd for Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she visited Des Moines in January.

"The vice president didn't seem to like that because a few minutes later he singled me out," Doocy explained, saying Biden referred to himself as a “big boy” during an exchange.

In September, Biden stuck his finger in Doocy’s face and told him to “ask the right questions” when the reporter attempted to get a comment on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.